News Wine and Ag leaders set for China 08/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A trade delegation will be sent to China on March 10. A previous delegation, including Kilikanoon general manager Travis Fuller, was sent last October amidst renewed attempts to build trade in the region. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - Ongoing efforts to build new opportunities in the Chinese export market will see a trade delegation travel to the nation […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -