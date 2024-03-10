News Giant competes at State Championships 10/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Charlise Elsworthy from Adelaide Plains Giants Little Athletics took part in the under 10 girls pentathlon at the 2024 State Event Championships. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - On Sunday, February 25, Charlise Elsworthy from Adelaide Plains Giants Little Athletics competed in a pentathlon down at 2024 State […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -