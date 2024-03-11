News Reward and retain staff as number one investment 11/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Farmer Beau Longmire from Corowa, New South Wales, will be keynote speaker at the 2024 Getting The Crop In seminar in Clare on March 13. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - Break it down and it is a fairly simple concept, but farmer Beau Longmire’s approach to ensuring his staff are […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -