Two more citizens welcomed at Wakefield

Wakefield Regional Council mayor Rodney Reid with the two newest Australian citizens, Tammy Jinariu (left) and Marc Collao. Photo: Supplied
- Advertisement -

Wakefield Regional Council has welcomed two more new citizens in its latest ceremony in 2024, this time held in Snowtown. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -