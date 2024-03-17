Peterborough woman claims Keno jackpot

Peterborough Newsagency owner Chris Woodman and his wife, Cathy, have celebrated a local woman's $50,000 Keno Spot 8 jackpot win with the winning entry brought from their store. Photo: Supplied
- Advertisement -

A Peterborough woman is $50,000 better off after claiming the Keno Spot 8 jackpot in a draw held on Thursday, […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -