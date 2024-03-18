News An eagle eye on pest control 18/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Mid North farmer Sid Nicholls values the role that wedge-tailed eagles play in his sheep operation. Photo: Daniel Clarke, Northern and Yorke Landscape Board - Advertisement - Solar-powered satellite devices have set the record straight about the protected wedge-tailed eagle and its crucial role as nature’s pest […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -