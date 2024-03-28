APBA Premiers, 2024

Under 11 Boys premiers, Pacers. Back: Alfred Senior, Max Haines, Leigh Wright (coach), Rheese Willmer, Patrick Pearson; front: Jett Wright, Zac Seiboth, Bradley Kirkland, Remmy Haines and Syv Bucol. 397214_01
- Advertisement -

Here is a look at this year's premiership teams from the Adelaide Plains Basketball Association, as well as best and […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -