Wine industry says ta-ta to tariffs

Trade Minister Don Farrell and Australian Grape and Wine chief executive officer Lee McLean addressed a wine industry briefing in the lead-up to China's decision. Photo: Courtesy of Office of Senator the Hon Don Farrell
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Australia’s wine industry is celebrating China’s decision to lift all import duties on Australian bottled wine. The decision will see […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -