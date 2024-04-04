News Garden violated by thefts 04/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Wakfield Community Garden Committee chairperson Kevyna Gardner holds the retractable hose, which had the spray nozzle cut off. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 398199_01 - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney The people behind Balaklava's community garden have expressed their disappointment following the vandalism and theft of equipment. Wakefield Community Garden […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -