Garden violated by thefts

Wakfield Community Garden Committee chairperson Kevyna Gardner holds the retractable hose, which had the spray nozzle cut off. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 398199_01
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

The people behind Balaklava's community garden have expressed their disappointment following the vandalism and theft of equipment. Wakefield Community Garden […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -