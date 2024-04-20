News Added funding for citizen science 20/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Northern and Yorke Landscape Board has successfully secured grant funding to expand their BioBlitz and Waterwatch citizen science programs. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - James Swanborough Northern and Yorke Landscape Board has secured funding to allow increased monitoring of ecosystem health by collecting macroinvertebrate and habitat […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -