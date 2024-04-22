News Balaklava gets into Anzac spirit 22/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Attending the Anzac Day service in Balaklava last year were Matthew and Rachael Mitchell with their children Callum, Hannah and James. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 401768_02 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 401768 Balaklava RSL Sub Branch is always committed to embracing the spirit of Anzac Day, including in the lead up to […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -