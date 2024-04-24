East Timor service remembered

Balaklava RSL Sub Branch president, and East Timor veteran Lucas Allegretto by the War Memorial in the Balaklava Triangle. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 403042_01
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

This year marks the 25th anniversary of international military operations in Timor-Leste and this ANZAC Day will see a spotlight […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -