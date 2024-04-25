News Kindness in spades at garden gala 25/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Costa presented a token of gratitude to Mike and Margaret Rogers, who have volunteered with the show committee for the past eight years, working tirelessly organising the pavilion and grounds. - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 403019 James Swanborough Every so often, events come along to remind you of the kindness and generosity we are all capable of. Those […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -