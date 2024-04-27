News Water access under fire 27/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Closure to the community over Easter has meant further discussions between Clare Discovery Park and the local council. Photo: File - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 388064 Community concerns have again been raised over access to Discovery's water park in Clare. A meeting was held recently between […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -