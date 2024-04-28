News Rust from the dust 28/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Rust and Found is an art installation curated by Redbanks resident Carolyn Cordon, with assistance from her Greyhound Lenny. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 402454_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 402454 Tyler Powell Rust and Found is a quirky yet creative art installation created by Redbanks resident Carolyn Cordon. Carolyn, in company of […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -