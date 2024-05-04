Keeping jobseekers on the road ahead

Wheels in Motion mentors Amy Gogoll, Donna Cowan and Kathy Laidlaw are committed to help young drivers continue moving towards getting their licences. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 401149_01
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

A Clare-based program is aiming to address a serious hurdle for young people in regional areas, getting enough driving hours […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -