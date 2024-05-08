News Rebate incentive to build offered 08/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Wakefield councillor Malcolm May with one of the vacant blocks of land in Balaklava, like many across the council area he hoped to see houses built on. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 405903_01 - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Wakefield Regional Council is aiming to entice more housing to be built across the district through a rate rebate for […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -