Palliative care training for community

Chief Executive Officer of Palliative Care South Australia Shyla Mills, and Jason Mills delivered SA's first Last Aid training session at Clare Country Club on Monday. Photo: James Swanborough
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Earlier this week, Clare saw the South Australian launch of Last Aid, an international training program for the community to […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -