News Gourmet begins with sustainability lesson 20/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Watervale Primary students show off their feathered friends. Back row: Daisy Bryksy, Jorja Schutz, Georgie England, Molly Longbottom, Amelia Ackland, Ava McKay Front row: Madi McGuckin, Harvey Wilson and Isla Parker. Photos: James Swanborough 408461_05 - Advertisement - James Swanborough Watervale Primary School held its inaugural sustainable Autumn Fair as the opening event of Gourmet Week festivities last Friday. The […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -