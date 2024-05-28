Gourmet high tea for cancer cause

Paulett apprentices Trinity Beverdam, Koda Barrington-Meaney and Tammi Freebairn contributed dishes to the high tea. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 409290_09
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

It was right smack dab in the middle of the Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week, but Paulett’s Wines and Bush […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -