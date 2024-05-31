News Going back to 80s to build towards Christmas 31/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Ashlee Talbot with Edie and Halle Talbot, who all won in their categories for Best Dressed, with Kym Hummel who won for Best Dressed Man. They are pictured with Sandy Brown (centre). Photos: Jarrad Delaney 409665_08 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 409665 Jarrad Delaney Hamley Bridge Community Association has started fundraising for its Christmas Parade and Party later this year with its first Bingo […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -