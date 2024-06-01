News Tea-riffic support for Cancer Council 01/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Balaklava Community Library staff Tanya Niblett and Di Taylor pictured with Cancer Council ambassador Joy Ryan at the Biggest Morning Tea event on Thursday. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 409304_05 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 409304 Tyler Powell The Balaklava Community Library hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event on Thursday, May 23 and received great support from the […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -