News A tale of two Scottish explorers 02/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Rosemary Cadden launched her book 'Macdouell Stuart Hitches a Ride' at Clare Library last Friday. Photo: James Swanborough - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 409958 James Swanborough Taking inspiration from a found connection with one of Australia's pioneering explorers, author Rosemary Cadden found a kindred spirit as […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -