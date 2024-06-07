News St Joseph’s go round the bend 07/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail St Joseph's Clare Pedal Prix competitors: Kelley Koch, Isla Manhood, Codie Palmer, Dane Palmer, Jack Vandeleur, Hudson Ward, Matthew Bennett, Bryce Correa, Sophie Weckert and Maddie Wehr. Photos: Supplied - Advertisement - On May 18, a group of Year 8 and 9 students from St Joseph’s School Clare entered the six-hour Pedal […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -