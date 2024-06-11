News Family pain drives Renee’s trek 11/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Renee Bennett is driven by the loss of her father Wayne White to motor neurone disease to support MNDSA. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 412448_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 412448 Jarrad Delaney For SA Today group manager Renee Bennett, the pain of seeing a loved one affected by motor neurone disease (MND) […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -