News Soup’s up for Brinkworth 50th 19/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail (L-R) Brenton, Will and Kym Waldhuter and Dennis, Justin, Imogen and Brodie Wundke dig in a newly planted tree to commemorate 50 years of Brinkworth Primary School. Photos: Supplied - Advertisement - Fifty years ago this year, in 1974 Brinkworth Area School became a primary school. On Tuesday, June 11, the school […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -