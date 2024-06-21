Colourful magic captured at Long Plains

United player Sebastian Hughes hits one of the participants with a cloud of blue during the Colour Run at Long Plains. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 413765_05
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

A bit of colour was inserted at the football at Long Plains on Saturday as Long Plains Netball Club and […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -