News Colourful magic captured at Long Plains 21/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail United player Sebastian Hughes hits one of the participants with a cloud of blue during the Colour Run at Long Plains. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 413765_05 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 413765 Jarrad Delaney A bit of colour was inserted at the football at Long Plains on Saturday as Long Plains Netball Club and […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -