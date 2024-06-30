News 17,000 Pushups and counting 30/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Pauline Tee, Volunteer at Lifeline Connect Clare, celebrates her 90th birthday at the centre with cakes made by Volunteer Liz Baker. Pauline is making her way through the Push Up Challenge 2024. Photos: Supplied - Advertisement - Lifeline Connect Clare is excited to announce their progress in the Push Up Challenge as they continue to raise money […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -