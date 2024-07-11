Clare lights up

Clare High prefect Nishchay Aggarwal (left) and family take part in the light painting workshop as part of Illuminate Clare. Photo: supplied
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Illumination - to supply or brighten with light, to make luminous or shiny, to enlighten, to make illustrious or resplendent. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -