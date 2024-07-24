News Global IT outage hits region 24/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The computer 'Blue Screen of Death' appeared globally as Crowdstrike software update went wrong, yet many regional small businesses were not affected. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jaynie Morris Word travelled fast across the region as an IT outage switched off services and caused communication blackouts globally on Friday. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -