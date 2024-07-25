Kids enjoy the touch of trucks

Young Jasper Ward in the driver's seat of the Owen CFS fire truck, alongside CFS volunteer Amanda Vanree. (Jarrad Delaney: 420476_01)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Local children in Balaklava got to get up close and personal with trucks, thanks to Balaklava Community Library and its […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -