News Plans in place for former library 26/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Plans to restore the former Upper Wakefield Council Chambers and more recently Auburn Library as a town information centre are taking shape. (James Swanborough 391486_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 391486 James Swanborough Auburn District Community Association is hoping to speed up the process to secure the town's former library building for future […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -