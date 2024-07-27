Award success rolls on at Kirrihill

Judges at the 2024 Queensland Wine Awards were super impressed and awarded the 2023 Kirrihill Regional Riesling - Best Value White Wine. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Jaynie Morris

Kirrihill Wines is celebrating again, despite the challenging conditions of the 2023 vintage. Having secured the coveted prize of Best […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -