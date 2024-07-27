SALA across the Mid North

Miriam and OIiver Lockwood were prize winners in the Balco Art Prize. Miriam's piece ‘Destruction for Construction’ is pictured behind her while Oliver holds his winning entry ‘About Me’. Balco Art Prize will be on show in Balaklava throughout August. (Jarrad Delaney: 417790_05)
- Advertisement -

The South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival is returning for another year, with venues across the Mid North once again […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -