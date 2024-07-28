News Angels increasing support for farmers 28/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail As a an Aussie Farmer, Travis Fimmel is a proud Ambassador of Flanno for a Farmer. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jaynie Morris Australian farmers continue to face a multitude of challenges, including natural disasters, mental health struggles, and rising production costs. Amongst […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -