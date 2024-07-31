Fishers licence fee fears persist

Seated around a table in Pope's Cafe in Port Wakefield are, from left, Fraser Ellis MP (Member for Narungga), Stuart Butson, Andrew Pisani, Sam Telfer MP (Member for Flinders), Nicola Centofanti MLC (Shadow Minister for Primary Industries), Bart Butson, Ian Degilio, Michael Salvemini and Justin Cicolella. (Jarrad Delaney: 421591_01)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Gulf of St Vincent fishermen have shared their concerns about the current structure of commercial fishing licence fees, and the […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -