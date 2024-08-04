Collinsville gains national recognition

The team from Collinsville with Supreme Champion Merino Sheep of the 2024 Australian Sheep and Wool Show, Cruden 1227. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Hallett based Collinsville Stud Merinos have received significant recognition at this year’s Australian Sheep and Wool Show, one of the […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -