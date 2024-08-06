News End of an era 06/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The iconic Lehmann's general store in Robertstown has closed for trading for the final time, with members of the community uniting to send off owner Merv Lehmann after 75 years at the store. (James Swanborough: 423522_01) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Robertstown has commemorated the end of an era, as the soul of the town, Lehmann’s General Store, closed its doors […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -