Mallala RSL’s funding boost

Mallala RSL secretary Joanna Grotto has welcomed funding from the state government to put towards this year's Remembrance Day commemorations which includes a service at the Mallala monument war memorial. (Tyler Powell: 425025_01)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Mallala RSL is one of 16 recipients of the 2023/24 Veterans SA Commemorative Services and Capacity Building Grants, with more […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -