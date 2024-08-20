News Tomato virus detected on Adelaide Plains 20/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail For the first time in South Australia, Tomato brown rugose fruit virus has been detected. PIRSA confirmed the properties are located in the northern Adelaide Plains region. (File) - Advertisement - Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) has been detected in the northern Adelaide Plains region, the first time the disease […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -