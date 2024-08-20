Tomato virus detected on Adelaide Plains

For the first time in South Australia, Tomato brown rugose fruit virus has been detected. PIRSA confirmed the properties are located in the northern Adelaide Plains region. (File)
- Advertisement -

Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) has been detected in the northern Adelaide Plains region, the first time the disease […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -