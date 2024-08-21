Dubbo Dust rolls into Clare

From left are Shaun Mace, Grant Spencer, Craig Dickinson and Peter Walker, all from Dubbo, love the camaraderie the event has with everyone involved. (Jaynie Morris: 425587_02)
- Advertisement -
Jaynie Morris

The Clare Valley Racing Club (CVRC) was one of the stopovers for the Rotary Club of Dubbo South biannual event, […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -