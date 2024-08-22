Three-peat for Kirrihill

Winemaker Alexandra Wardlaw has lead the Kirrihill team to three awards in 2024 for their Kirrihill Regional Series Reisling 2023. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Jaynie Morris

Sports teams often seek the illusive 'three-peat' however in 2024 Kirrihill Wines achieved it for the wine industry. It started […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -