News Country Fabrics bid farewell to Eudunda 30/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Country Fabrics 'n' Things are holding a final sale on September 7 and 8 at Eudunda Agricultural Show Hall. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough After 30 years in business, Margaret Doecke’s shop ‘Country Fabrics ‘n’ Things’ was a destination for many stopping through Eudunda. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -