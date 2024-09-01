Eudunda celebrates trail’s 10 years

Attendees at the Eudunda Lavender Federation Trail opening in 2014. Eudunda will celebrate anniversary of the Trail opening on September 7-8 (supplied)
- Advertisement -

Almost 10 years ago in September 2014, the Eudunda community celebrated the opening of a new 55km long section of […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -