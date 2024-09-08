News Transferable skills: The key to a rewarding career 08/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Four X9 John Deere headers reaping lentils at Medicine Hat, Canada. This farm actually had five harvesters in the one paddock. - Advertisement - Emily Chambers This week's Over the Fence features an article by Emily Chambers. Emily is a full-time graduate agribusiness consultant with Pinion […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -