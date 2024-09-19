News Liberal candidate for Grey named 19/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail SA Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia, Liberal candidate for Grey Tom Venning and Liberal Senator for South Australia Simon Birmingham. (Andrew Parker) - Advertisement - Andrew Parker & Luca Cetta Yorke Peninsula’s Tom Venning has been named the Liberal candidate for the seat of Grey at the next federal election. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -