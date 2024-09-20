News Mid North clean up windfarm grants 20/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The local community celebrated the grant funding awards at the new Burra Tennis Club and Dog Obedience Club (Jaynie Morris: 431470_02) - Advertisement - Jaynie Morris The AGL Hallett Windfarm Community Grant Awards presentation was held at the recently built combined facility for the Burra Tennis […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -