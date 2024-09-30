News Hundreds wander Hamley for Garage Sale 30/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Savannah, Nathan and Indi Quirk from Munno Para West with their grandfather Dave Hemer, who picked up an interesting find at one of the garage sale homes. (Jarrad Delaney: 434624_10) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434624 Jarrad Delaney Hamley Bridge community members once again opened their front gates to welcome visitors looking for a bargain as the Sunday […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -