News Opposition leaders seeing red 01/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Penny Pratt MP has shared her concerns about the impact on workers in areas including Two Wells, Gawler River and Virginia. (File) - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Following the shut down of three Adelaide Plains tomato producers, the opposition has called on the government to urgently consider […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -