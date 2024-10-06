News Students say thanks through volunteering 06/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Ruby Sutter, deputy school captain and David Duncan, school captain were proud of the achievements of students for the 2024 Resilience Project. (Jaynie Morris: 434306_05) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434306 Jaynie Morris Jamestown Community School has been on a mission to bring back community spirit after Covid put the brakes on its […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -